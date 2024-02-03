Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

