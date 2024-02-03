Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $411.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.02. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $245.61 and a twelve month high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

