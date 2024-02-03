EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

