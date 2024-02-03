Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

