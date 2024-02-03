Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $45,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

