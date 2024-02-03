Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $47,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,419,000 after purchasing an additional 178,224 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $650,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 177.5% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,404,000 after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Stock Down 0.2 %

EFX stock opened at $249.90 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.