EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.27 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

