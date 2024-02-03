Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Gina A. Richardson Buys 735 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,414.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,333.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $507.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

