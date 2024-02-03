First County Bank CT Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.7% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

