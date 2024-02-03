Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 3,728 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $37.88.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

