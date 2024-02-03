Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.