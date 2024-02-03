Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $122,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

