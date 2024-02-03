Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,221 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 384,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,816 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 98.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

