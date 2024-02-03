Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,044 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,044 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 346,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $10,087,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,548 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 194,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.43, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,711 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $250,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,916.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $131,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,711 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $250,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,766 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.