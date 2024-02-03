Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 170.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,101 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after buying an additional 361,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 165,613 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

