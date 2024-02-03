Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 103,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 63,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

MFC stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

