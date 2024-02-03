Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $12.51 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

