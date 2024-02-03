Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $317,000 Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,811,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $31.96 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

