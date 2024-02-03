Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $322,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

