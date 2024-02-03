Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NMI were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,503 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

