Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $287,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.1 %

MTD stock opened at $1,210.11 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,172.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,149.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

