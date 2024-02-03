Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,213 shares of company stock worth $1,640,479. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.66.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 440.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.