Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $308,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

