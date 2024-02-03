Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 278,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.46.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

