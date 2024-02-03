Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

