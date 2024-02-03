Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,252,000 after buying an additional 112,616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

