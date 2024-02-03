Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 10,756 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,576,000 after buying an additional 422,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

