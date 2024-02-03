Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 19,384 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 58.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $14.10 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $95.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.