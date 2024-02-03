Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 10,471 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of THC opened at $89.33 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

