Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,154 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth $3,266,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in RB Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RB Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RB Global by 132.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth $56,967,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

