Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,462 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $600.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

