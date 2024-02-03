Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,543 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,786 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 611,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.14. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

