Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 255 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $167.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

