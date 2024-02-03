Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 67,119 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,119 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $35,504,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in StoneCo by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 164.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,224,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of STNE opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.43. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

