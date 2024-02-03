Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $291,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

View Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.