Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $309,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $8.74 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.