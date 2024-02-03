Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $314,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

