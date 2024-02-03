Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

