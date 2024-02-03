Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after acquiring an additional 299,626 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after buying an additional 428,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 4.7 %

ENSG opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.53%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.