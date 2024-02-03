Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 444.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.