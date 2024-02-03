GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 225.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in GATX by 104.5% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GATX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

