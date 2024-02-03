Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.40 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

