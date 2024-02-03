Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Globe Life worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,303 shares of company stock worth $8,986,855. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

