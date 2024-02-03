Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,961 Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 343.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 64.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

