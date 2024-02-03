Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

