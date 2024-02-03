Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $83,000 in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PFN opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.52%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

