Guggenheim Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $103.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.