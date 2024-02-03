HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Lessened by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

