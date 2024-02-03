Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at UBS Group

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.89.

Get Hologic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.44 on Friday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.