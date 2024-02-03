Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.91

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 283258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 428,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

